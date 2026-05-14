Tamil Nadu government appoints IPS officer S Davidson Devasirvadham as DGP

CHENNAI: Senior IPS officer S Davidson Devasirvadham, who had been placed on compulsory wait, has now been posted as DGP and Chief Vigilance Officer of the Tamil Nadu Cooperative Milk Producers Federation, while K A Senthil Velan has been appointed as IG and Additional Director of the Tamil Nadu Police Academy.
Meanwhile, senior IPS officer Rajeev Kumar has been posted as DGP (Training).
Notably, Davidson Devasirvadham and Senthil Velan had served as key officers handling Law and Order and Intelligence, respectively, during the previous regime headed by M K Stalin.
Both officers were transferred and placed on compulsory wait by the Election Commission of India (ECI) during the election period.