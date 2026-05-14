Red Fort area blast case: NIA files 7,500-page chargesheet against 10 accused

All 10 accused, including the main perpetrator, Dr Umer Un Nabi (deceased), were linked to Ansar Ghazwat-ul-Hind (AGuH), an offshoot of the Al-Qaida in the Indian Subcontinent (AQIS), as per the chargesheet filed before the NIA special court at Patiala House Courts here, a statement issued by the central agency said.

The AQIS and all its manifestations were notified as terrorist organisations by the Ministry of Home Affairs in June 2018.

The NIA, which unravelled a major "jihadi conspiracy" through a detailed scientific and forensic investigation, found the accused, some of whom were radicalised medical professionals, to have been inspired by AQIS/AGuH ideology to carry out the deadly attack, an official statement said.