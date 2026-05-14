Woman gang-raped in sleeper bus in Delhi; driver, conductor arrested

"The accused have been arrested and further investigation is underway," a police source said, adding that the bus has been seized.According to the police sources, the woman was returning home after working at a factory. When she reached near the B-Block bus stand in Saraswati Vihar, she saw one of the accused standing near the bus door and asked him the time. The accused then allegedly dragged her inside the bus and raped her.In a post on X, Delhi AAP chief Saurabh Bharadwaj condemned the incident."Big Shame - Nirbhaya repeated. 30 yr old woman was picked up in the bus at night on pretext of asking time. Then she was raped by multiple people in the moving bus for around 2 hours. Bus kept moving in Rani Bagh area of Delhi covering 7 km," he said.