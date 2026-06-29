What are the top headlines of today, June 29, 2026?

DT Next brings you the top 12 headlines of the day (June 29, 2026). Head to www.dtnext.in or download our app for the full stories.
1) Former minister MR Vijayabaskar resigns as MLA; 6th legislator from AIADMK to do so
AIADMK MLA MR Vijayabaskar, representing the Karur Assembly constituency, on Monday resigned from the Tamil Nadu Legislative Assembly, becoming the sixth legislator from the party to quit after the formation of the Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) government.
2) CM Vijay reviews law and order, women's safety at IAS-IPS conference in Chennai
Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay on Monday reviewed law and order, women's safety, anti-drug measures and the implementation of government schemes during a conference of IAS and IPS officers at Namakkal Kavignar Maligai in the Secretariat, according to a Daily Thanthi report.
3) YouTuber Maridhas shares video of Min Sarath drinking at a beach
Days after facing criticism over a viral video that allegedly showed him consuming a synthetic drug at a cricket stadium, Tamil Nadu Human Resources Management Minister D Sarathkumar has landed in fresh controversy after another video surfaced on social media.
4) 8 new Rajya Sabha members take oath; Kharge re-appointed LoP
Congress chief Mallikarjun Kharge and BJP leader Tarun Chugh were among the eight newly-elected members of the Rajya Sabha who took oath on Monday.
5) Current Class 10 batch exempted from 3-language policy; Class 9 can study 2 foreign languages: CBSE
The CBSE on Monday issued fresh guidelines for the implementation of its three-language policy, granting exemption to the current batch of Class 10 students from studying three languages.
6) Iran's president says USD 6B in frozen assets in Qatar to be released as US talks challenged
Iran's president said Monday that USD 6 billion in frozen Iranian assets would be released by Qatar as negotiations with the United States were challenged by attacks across the Persian Gulf this weekend.
7) Pune rape-murder: 65-year-old man sentenced to death; Fadnavis hails verdict
A special Pune court on Monday sentenced a 65-year-old man to death for the kidnapping, rape, and murder of a three-year-old girl in Nasrapur village, a chilling crime that sparked widespread public outrage and protests across Maharashtra.
8) Trump says Iran requested meeting, but Iranian officials say nothing scheduled
President Donald Trump said Monday on social media that Iran had requested a meeting with US counterparts, though Iranian officials said no such meeting was scheduled.
9) Yasin Malik named as main accused in charge sheet in brutal 1990 killing of nurse Sarla Bhat by terrorists
The State Investigation Agency (SIA) on Monday filed an over 700-page chargesheet naming banned JKLF chief Yasin Malik as the key accused in the kidnapping and brutal killing of young Kashmiri Pandit nurse Sarla Bhat by terrorists in April 1990. The agency described it as a "historic milestone" in the pursuit of justice for victims of terrorism.
10) Pak says 29 militants killed in Afghan border operation, strikes; Islamabad, Kabul summon each other's diplomats
Pakistan on Monday said its security forces killed 29 militants in a ground operation near the Afghan border and subsequent cross-border strikes, as Islamabad and Kabul summoned each other's charge d'affaires to lodge diplomatic protests over the latest escalation.
11) Badminton: Srikanth ends runner-up at US Open
India's Kidambi Srikanth ended his impressive run with a runner-up finish at the US Open Super 300 badminton tournament after going down fighting in three games to Chinese Taipei's Su Li-yang in the men's singles final here.
12) SIR deletion cannot become ground for passport denial: John Brittas to Jaishankar
CPI(M) Rajya Sabha MP John Brittas has sought the intervention of External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar over what he described as a larger constitutional concern arising from the denial of passport renewal based on exclusion from the electoral roll during the ongoing Special Intensive Revision (SIR) exercise in West Bengal.