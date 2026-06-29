What are the top headlines of today, June 29, 2026?

1) Former minister MR Vijayabaskar resigns as MLA; 6th legislator from AIADMK to do so

AIADMK MLA MR Vijayabaskar, representing the Karur Assembly constituency, on Monday resigned from the Tamil Nadu Legislative Assembly, becoming the sixth legislator from the party to quit after the formation of the Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) government.