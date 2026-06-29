CM Vijay reviews law and order, women's safety at IAS-IPS conference in Chennai

Focus on law and order, women's safety

The review began with law and order issues, including measures to ensure women's safety and curb crimes such as chain-snatching. Discussions also covered accountability and transparency in police administration, intelligence gathering, execution of arrest warrants and monitoring of habitual offenders, rowdies and persons out on bail. Officials also reviewed issues related to caste-based conflicts and preventive measures. The Chief Minister later held discussions on women's safety, the functioning of the Singappen special task force, the status of POCSO cases and cybercrimes targeting women and children.