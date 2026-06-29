CM Vijay reviews law and order, women's safety at IAS-IPS conference in Chennai

CHENNAI: Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay on Monday reviewed law and order, women's safety, anti-drug measures and the implementation of government schemes during a conference of IAS and IPS officers at Namakkal Kavignar Maligai in the Secretariat, according to a Daily Thanthi report.
The conference is being held more than a month after the TVK government assumed office. It is being attended by DGP Shankar Jiwal, secretaries of various departments, District Collectors, Superintendents of Police, Range DIGs, IGs and senior Forest Department officials.
The Chief Minister directed that the conference be conducted in three sessions to review the action plans of 28 government departments. The first session, held on Monday, saw the participation of District Collectors and senior police officials. During the session, Vijay held discussions with IAS and IPS officers on law and order, women's safety, public health, district-level implementation of government schemes, the Drug-Free Tamil Nadu initiative and the Vetri Tamilagam vision plan.
The review began with law and order issues, including measures to ensure women's safety and curb crimes such as chain-snatching. Discussions also covered accountability and transparency in police administration, intelligence gathering, execution of arrest warrants and monitoring of habitual offenders, rowdies and persons out on bail. Officials also reviewed issues related to caste-based conflicts and preventive measures. The Chief Minister later held discussions on women's safety, the functioning of the Singappen special task force, the status of POCSO cases and cybercrimes targeting women and children.
A separate review was conducted on steps being taken under the Drug-Free Tamil Nadu initiative. Officials discussed awareness campaigns against narcotics in educational institutions, action against illicit liquor and enforcement measures against the sale of banned tobacco products.
The second session of the conference has been earmarked exclusively for District Collectors. During the session, officials will review whether welfare schemes and benefits of various departments have reached the public and identify challenges in implementation. The third session will involve a joint review by District Collectors and Indian Forest Service officers on forest and environmental issues.
The two-day conference will conclude with an address by Chief Minister Vijay. According to the report, the Chief Minister is also expected to present awards and commendations to Collectors, police officers and Forest Department officials who have shown outstanding performance in their respective fields.