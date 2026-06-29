SIR deletion cannot become ground for passport denial: John Brittas to Jaishankar

In a letter to Jaishankar on Monday, Brittas referred to the case of senior journalist and former The Telegraph editor Rajagopal Ramadas, whose passport renewal was allegedly denied after his name was deleted from the electoral roll during the SIR.

Brittas emphasised that this issue extends beyond a single individual and raises important questions about how decisions related to electoral rolls can affect rights defined under a separate statutory framework.

He explained that Ramadas was issued an Indian passport in 2005, which was renewed in 2015, with no changes to his identity, parentage, address, or nationality recorded. He said the alleged reason cited by the Regional Passport Office for denial was only "voter list deleted from SIR".