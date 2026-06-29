Trump says Iran requested meeting, but Iranian officials say nothing scheduled

Earlier on Monday, Iran's president said that USD 6 billion in frozen Iranian assets would be released by Qatar, as negotiations with the US were challenged by attacks across the Persian Gulf this weekend.

Masoud Pezeshkian's mention of the funds appeared aimed at selling the Iranian public on the interim deal, particularly as its grip on the Strait of Hormuz has been tested by efforts to open Oman's territorial waters to both inbound and outbound traffic from the Persian Gulf.

Pakistan, a key mediator, has said that talks would resume Tuesday.

The Trump administration on Sunday said nothing has been cancelled and technical talks are on track for the coming days.