Yasin Malik named as main accused in charge sheet in brutal 1990 killing of nurse Sarla Bhat by terrorists

The SIA, which reopened the case after it was handed over in 2024, submitted the chargesheet before the designated NIA court here, 36 years after Bhat, working as a nurse at Sher-e-Kashmir Institute of Medical Sciences (SKIMS) Soura, was found dead in downtown Srinagar, several kilometres away, a day after she went missing.

Besides Malik, who was the self-styled commander-in-chief of the JKLF terrorist outfit at that time, his four accomplices -- Khursheed Ahmad Chalkoo, Abdul Hamid Sheikh, Ghulam Mohammad Taploo and Mohammad Yousuf Sofi -- have also been named as accused in the case. Chalkoo is believed to be living in Pakistan after exfiltrating from Kashmir.

The accused have been charged under various sections of the Terrorist and Disruptive Activities (Prevention) Act (TADA), 1987, and Indian Arms Act, 1959.