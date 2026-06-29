Pak says 29 militants killed in Afghan border operation, strikes; Islamabad, Kabul summon each other's diplomats

Pakistan said the military action was carried out in response to a series of recent militant attacks in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Balochistan and on the Pakistan Rangers (Sindh) camp in Karachi.

Information Minister Atta Tarar said security forces conducted an intelligence-based ground operation against a group of militants near the Pakistan-Afghanistan border in Bajaur district of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on June 28.

Tarar said four militants were killed in the Bajaur operation. It was followed by precision strikes carried out during the night of June 28-29 under 'Operation Ghazab lil-Haq', targeting what Pakistan described as militant camps and hideouts in Afghanistan's Paktia, Paktika and Kunar provinces.