Current Class 10 batch exempted from 3-language policy; Class 9 can study 2 foreign languages: CBSE

Several students and parents had approached the court against the CBSE order.

“The current batch of Class 10 will not have to follow the three language policy. The current batches of Classes 7-9 will not be required to give board exams in third language when they progress to Class 10," CBSE Academics Director Praggya M Singh said.

“As a one-time relaxation, students who are already in Class 9 during 2026-27 may continue with two non-native (foreign) languages and need to add one Indian language as the third language," she added.