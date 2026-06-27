Didn't take drug, crushed tablet for child: Minister D Sarathkumar

The controversy surfaced after an old video was shared online with claims that the minister was seen consuming a narcotic substance. The allegation gained traction on social media, prompting the minister to issue a clarification.

According to the explanation, the video was recorded about three years ago, when Sarathkumar went with his family to watch a cricket match at the M A Chidambaram Stadium in Chepauk. During the match, his young daughter, who was suffering from a cough, was unable to swallow a tablet prescribed for her.