Didn't take drug, crushed tablet for child: Minister D Sarathkumar

CHENNAI: Minister for Human Resources Management D Sarathkumar on Friday dismissed allegations that he had consumed a synthetic drug while watching an IPL event, saying a viral video being circulated on social media had been misrepresented and actually showed him crushing a cough tablet for his child, which he claimed happened over three years back.
The controversy surfaced after an old video was shared online with claims that the minister was seen consuming a narcotic substance. The allegation gained traction on social media, prompting the minister to issue a clarification.
According to the explanation, the video was recorded about three years ago, when Sarathkumar went with his family to watch a cricket match at the M A Chidambaram Stadium in Chepauk. During the match, his young daughter, who was suffering from a cough, was unable to swallow a tablet prescribed for her.
The video showed Sarathkumar aligning the powder in a line on his mobile phone screen with a credit card while holding a Rs 500 note on the other side.
Sarathkumar claimed that he crushed the tablet into powder before administering it to make it easier for the child to take the medicine. A friend accompanying the family recorded the moment and later uploaded the video to social media.
"The substance seen in the video is a cough tablet that was crushed for my daughter. I have not consumed any synthetic drug," Sarathkumar said, rejecting the allegation. He shared the video along with his young daughter and wife to deny charges.
His office said the old video had been circulated without context to create a false impression and urged the public not to be misled by misinformation shared on social media.