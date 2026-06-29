8 new Rajya Sabha members take oath; Kharge re-appointed LoP

Rajya Sabha Chairman C P Radhakrishnan administered the oath of office to the new members.

Kharge was also re-appointed as the Leader of Opposition in the Rajya Sabha with effect from June 26.

Holding a copy of the Constitution in his hand, Kharge took the oath separately in Radhakrishnan’s chamber.

The Congress chief later said that he will continue to raise the concerns, aspirations and the voice of people in the House with sincerity and conviction, apart from holding the government accountable.