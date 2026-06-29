Sixth AIADMK MLA MR Vijayabaskar resigns; likely to join TVK

CHENNAI: AIADMK MLA MR Vijayabaskar, representing the Karur Assembly constituency, on Monday resigned from the Tamil Nadu Legislative Assembly, becoming the sixth legislator from the party to quit after the formation of the Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) government.
Vijayabaskar personally submitted his resignation letter to Assembly Speaker JCD Prabhakar at the Secretariat. Sources said he is expected to join the ruling TVK later this week.
With his resignation, the number of vacancies in the Assembly is set to increase further, subject to the Speaker accepting the resignation.
Earlier, five AIADMK MLAs K Maragatham Kumaravel (Madurantakam), S Jayakumar (Perundurai), P Sathyabama (Dharapuram), Esakki Subbiah (Ambasamudram) and C Vijayabaskar (Viralimalai) had resigned from the House. Four of them have since joined the ruling TVK.
Following MR Vijayabaskar's resignation accepted, the number of vacant Assembly constituencies rised to six. In addition, the Tiruchirappalli East constituency fell vacant following the resignation of Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay, taking the total number of vacancies in the 234-member House to seven.
The effective strength of the Assembly will consequently come down to 227 until the vacant seats are filled through by-elections.