YouTuber Maridhas shares video of Minister Sarath 'drinking' at a beach

Earlier, 'synthetic drug' video triggered row

The latest controversy comes close on the heels of another viral video in which Sarathkumar was purportedly seen crushing a synthetic drug during during an IPL match at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chepauk some years ago. His wife and daughter had accompanied him. But, rejecting the allegation, the Minister clarified that he was crushing a cough tablet for his child. It was a two-year-old video that was being circulated now, he added.

However, the explanation drew criticism from political parties and social media users, with several questioning why an ATM card and a currency note were being used to crush the tablet, as seen in the clip.