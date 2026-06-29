YouTuber Maridhas shares video of Minister Sarath 'drinking' at a beach

CHENNAI: Days after facing criticism over a viral video that allegedly showed him consuming a synthetic drug at a cricket stadium, Tamil Nadu Human Resources Management Minister D Sarathkumar has landed in fresh controversy after another video surfaced on social media.
The latest video, shared by YouTuber Maridhas on X, purportedly shows the Minister walking on a beach and consuming alcohol in a public place. The authenticity of the video and the date when it was recorded have not been independently verified.
The video was posted by YouTuber Maridhas, who was recently released on bail after being arrested on June 8 for sharing videos allegedly targeting Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay and TVK supporters. The fresh post has sparked widespread discussion on social media.
The latest controversy comes close on the heels of another viral video in which Sarathkumar was purportedly seen crushing a synthetic drug during during an IPL match at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chepauk some years ago. His wife and daughter had accompanied him. But, rejecting the allegation, the Minister clarified that he was crushing a cough tablet for his child. It was a two-year-old video that was being circulated now, he added.
However, the explanation drew criticism from political parties and social media users, with several questioning why an ATM card and a currency note were being used to crush the tablet, as seen in the clip.
The earlier controversy led to protests by DMK functionaries and members of its student wing today (June 29) in Egmore, who demanded action against the Minister. DMK Chennai east district cadres, led by former Minister and MLA PK Sekarbabu, near Choolai Kannappar Ground, demanded Sarathkumar's resignation over the narcotics allegations. The protesters were later detained by the Chennai police.
Meanwhile, Tamil Nadu BJP president Nainar Nagenthran has questioned the Minister's explanation and urged Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay to order an inquiry into the allegations.