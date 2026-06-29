Pune rape-murder: 65-year-old man sentenced to death; Fadnavis hails verdict

Terming the case “rarest of the rare,” Additional Judge S R Salunkhe rejected the defence’s plea for leniency based on age, noting the accused Bhimrao Kamble's history of violence, stating his depravity shocked the conscience of the judiciary and society.

Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis welcomed the verdict, asserting that such criminals have no right to live in society.

Lauding the police and prosecution for investigating the case in record time, he added that the judgment reflects a strong commitment to justice.