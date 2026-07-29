What are the top headlines of today, July 29, 2026?

12. Commonwealth Games: Harjinder's record lifts, Gulveer's historic run add silver sheen to India's campaign

Weightlifter Harjinder Kaur and long-distance star Gulveer Singh emerged as India's standout performers, pushing themselves to the limit to clinch hard-fought silver medals, while three Indian boxers punched their way into the semifinals to guarantee the country more podium finishes at the Commonwealth Games here on Tuesday.