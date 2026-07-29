What are the top headlines of today, July 29, 2026?

1. Rahul Gandhi targets Home Minister Amit Shah over police action against student protesters
Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi on Wednesday alleged that Home Minister Amit Shah had authorised police excesses against student protesters and that the RSS had "captured" the education system, triggering a massive uproar in the Lok Sabha during a debate on the bill to amend the anti-paper leaks law.
2. DVAC probe begins against Senthilbalaji and TASMAC malpractices, searches conducted at 41 locations
The Directorate of Vigilance and Anti-Corruption (DVAC) on Wednesday registered a disproportionate assets case against former Tamil Nadu Minister V Senthil Balaji of DMK former TASMAC Managing Director S Visakan, several other individuals and distillery companies in connection with alleged irregularities in the functioning of the Tamil Nadu State Marketing Corporation (TASMAC).
3. Verification of EVMs used in 14 booths in Kolathur held
4. CB-CID arrests four in Rs 100-cr Palani mutt land fraud
The CB-CID on Wednesday arrested four persons in connection with the alleged fraudulent registration of land worth ₹100 crore belonging to the Arulmigu Dhandayuthapani Swamigal Mutt in Palani using forged documents. The police are on the lookout for another suspect.
5. HC quashes externment of 2 SDPI leaders, says calling Babri demolition wrong not anti-national
The Bombay High Court has quashed the Mumbai Police's externment orders against two Social Democratic Party of India (SDPI) functionaries, observing that saying the "Babri Masjid should not have been demolished" is not anti‑national.
6. In UNSC, India strongly condemns recent attacks on maritime vessels in Strait of Hormuz
Describing the escalation of hostilities in West Asia as “deeply concerning”, India has strongly condemned recent attacks on several maritime vessels in the Strait of Hormuz, calling for the restoration of unimpeded navigation and trade through international waterways in the region.
7. Jordan intercepts Iranian missiles as US, Saudi Arabia launch strikes against militias in Iraq
Jordan intercepted missiles launched from Iran early Wednesday, hours after the US military said it knocked down another Iranian barrage launched against American forces in the Middle East, ending a brief pause in fighting between Tehran and Washington.
8. Curfew extended indefinitely in parts of Nepal bordering India, PM Shah expresses grief over violence
Curfew has been extended indefinitely in parts of Nepal’s India-bordering Sunsari district, as Prime Minister Balendra Shah expressed grief over the communal violence that left one person dead and several injured.
9. RS passes bill to criminalise intentional disruption of Vande Mataram singing
A bill to criminalise intentional disruption or prevention of the singing of the national song 'Vande Mataram', giving it the same legal protection currently accorded to the national anthem, was passed by the Rajya Sabha on Wednesday.
10. SC grants bail to 2 Indian Mujahideen 'operatives', says continued incarceration violates right to liberty
The Supreme Court has granted bail to two alleged Indian Mujahideen operatives, who were in custody since 2014, saying their continued incarceration was "grossly violative" of the right to liberty enshrined under Article 21 of the Constitution.
11. BS-III vehicle rubber parts may require replacement when operated with E20 fuel
The government on Wednesday said some rubber parts and gaskets in BS-III vehicles, introduced from April 1, 2005, and manufactured before 2016, may need to be replaced when operated with E20 fuel (petrol containing 20 per cent ethanol).
12. Commonwealth Games: Harjinder's record lifts, Gulveer's historic run add silver sheen to India's campaign
Weightlifter Harjinder Kaur and long-distance star Gulveer Singh emerged as India's standout performers, pushing themselves to the limit to clinch hard-fought silver medals, while three Indian boxers punched their way into the semifinals to guarantee the country more podium finishes at the Commonwealth Games here on Tuesday.