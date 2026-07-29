TVK MLA horse-trading case: DMK leader Senthilbalaji, brother grilled about ‘hawala transactions’

Sources said that investigators questioned the brothers based on statements recorded from the 14 accused who already were arrested in the case. During the questioning, which has been happening for the past three days, officials sought clarifications regarding financial transactions after examining information that raised suspicions of possible hawala transactions linked to the investigation.

The case pertains to the complaint by N Elaiyaraja, TVK MLA from Uthangarai in Krishnagiri district, to the Chennai police commissioner on June 29 stating that he was approached by a man, identified as Thirunavukkarasu, offering to pay Rs 35 crore to vote against the Speaker.