TVK MLA horse-trading case: DMK leader Senthilbalaji, brother grilled about ‘hawala transactions’

CHENNAI: Influential DMK leader and MLA V Senthilbalaji and his brother, Ashok Kumar, were questioned by the Triplicane police for more than two hours on Tuesday in connection with the alleged attempt to bribe MLAs belonging to the ruling TVK.
Sources said that investigators questioned the brothers based on statements recorded from the 14 accused who already were arrested in the case. During the questioning, which has been happening for the past three days, officials sought clarifications regarding financial transactions after examining information that raised suspicions of possible hawala transactions linked to the investigation.
The case pertains to the complaint by N Elaiyaraja, TVK MLA from Uthangarai in Krishnagiri district, to the Chennai police commissioner on June 29 stating that he was approached by a man, identified as Thirunavukkarasu, offering to pay Rs 35 crore to vote against the Speaker.
Two weeks ago, Senthilbalaji wrote to the Triplicane police questioning the need for his appearance as his name is not featured in the FIR in the alleged MLA poaching attempt case and that he has not absconded.
Police sources said that the letter was sent in response to a summons issued by the Triplicane police directing Senthilbalaji to appear for an inquiry. Initially, Thirunavukkarasu and two others were arrested. The Chennai police alleged that the arrested persons acted on behalf of Senthilbalaji and his brother Ashok Kumar. A meeting in this regard was held at a star hotel in the city, the police said.