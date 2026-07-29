BS-III vehicle rubber parts may require replacement when operated with E20 fuel

In a written reply to the Rajya Sabha, Road Transport and Highways Minister Nitin Gadkari said that with regard to the concern of vehicle mileage due to the use of E20 fuel, automobile manufacturers and vehicle/engine testing agencies have clarified that vehicle mileage is influenced by a host of factors beyond just fuel type.

Gadkari said a study for the evaluation of effects of E20 on two-wheelers and four-wheelers was carried out jointly by Indian Oil Corporation Limited (IOCL), Indian Institute of Petroleum (IIP) Dehradun, Society of Indian Automobile Manufacturers (SIAM) and Automotive Research Association of India (ARAI).

He said studies have not shown any need to modify the car and two-wheeler engines.