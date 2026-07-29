CB-CID arrests four in Rs 100-cr Palani mutt land fraud

The arrested have been identified as Murugadas (56) of Villupuram district, who allegedly sold the land using forged documents; Vellaithurai (60) of Madathukulam in Tiruppur district, who allegedly purchased the property; Sethupathi of Palani Pudur; and advocate Anvarudeen (65) of Palani, who is alleged to have facilitated the fraud.

They have been booked under Sections 318(4), 336(3), 340(2), 49 and 61(2) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).

The arrests came a day after former AIADMK MLA K.S.N. Venugopal Senapathi moved the Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court seeking a CBI probe into the case. In his petition, he alleged that the CB-CID had not made any arrests despite having taken over the investigation and expressed apprehension over the fairness of the probe, as the allegations involve government officials.

According to police sources, four CB-CID teams searched houses and lodges in Palani and other places before securing the accused on Tuesday night. They were brought to the CB-CID office in Dindigul for questioning.

Senior CB-CID officers supervised the interrogation at the Dindigul office on Wednesday morning. The accused are expected to be produced before the jurisdictional court in Madurai later in the day.