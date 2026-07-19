Palani temple land fraud case : CB-CID seizes documents from seller's home

The police conducted a search at the house of Murugadas, one of the accused in the alleged fraudulent registration of 1.40 acres of land belonging to the Dhandayuthapani Swamy Mutt Trust in Palani. He is the managing trustee of the Trust.

A 10-member CB-CID team, assisted by the Villupuram police, searched Murugadas' locked house in Kamaraj Nagar near NGGO Colony after opening the premises in the absence of the occupants. During the search, investigators seized more than 50 documents, including land records, property deeds, bank passbooks, a passport, Aadhaar and PAN cards, besides other registration-related records.

The investigating team also questioned local residents about Murugadas' real estate dealings and the whereabouts of his family. After completing the search, the CB-CID sealed the house and took the seized documents to Palani for further investigation.