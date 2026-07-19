Palani temple land fraud case : CB-CID seizes documents from seller's home

MADURAI: A CB-CID team on Sunday conducted a nearly 10-hour search at the Villupuram residence of the alleged seller in the Rs 100-crore Palani temple land fraud case and seized more than 50 documents, including property records, bank documents, and identity proofs.
The police conducted a search at the house of Murugadas, one of the accused in the alleged fraudulent registration of 1.40 acres of land belonging to the Dhandayuthapani Swamy Mutt Trust in Palani. He is the managing trustee of the Trust.
A 10-member CB-CID team, assisted by the Villupuram police, searched Murugadas' locked house in Kamaraj Nagar near NGGO Colony after opening the premises in the absence of the occupants. During the search, investigators seized more than 50 documents, including land records, property deeds, bank passbooks, a passport, Aadhaar and PAN cards, besides other registration-related records.
The investigating team also questioned local residents about Murugadas' real estate dealings and the whereabouts of his family. After completing the search, the CB-CID sealed the house and took the seized documents to Palani for further investigation.
The case relates to the alleged fraudulent sale of 1.40 acres of land belonging to the Dhandayuthapani Swamy Mutt Trust, which is administered by the Palani Dhandayuthapani Swamy Temple. The land, recently converted into a parking facility for devotees by the temple authorities, was allegedly registered in favour of two individuals for Rs 2 crore on July 6.
The case was initially registered by the Palani police against former Sub-Registrar Justin Manikandan, Murugadas, and two purchasers on charges including cheating and criminal conspiracy. The State government later transferred the investigation to the CB-CID.