Rahul Gandhi targets Amit Shah in Lok Sabha over police action against student protesters

"The home minister is not here today because he is scared," Gandhi said, drawing objections from the treasury benches.

The home minister "authorised" violent action against students, the Congress leader alleged, referring to the crackdown by security forces during the march to Parliament on July 20 during the CJP-led protest on the NEET paper leak issue.

Speaker Om Birla immediately intervened, saying the discussion was not on the Home Minister.

"We are not discussing the Home Minister today," Birla said and added that he must provide proof to substantiate his allegations.

Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju objected to Gandhi's remarks and asked him to clarify the basis of his allegations.

"On what basis have you said this? This is highly objectionable. You should apologise," Rijiju said.

Gandhi also launched a sharp attack on the RSS, accusing it of influencing the education system and shaping what students are taught.

"The soul of the system has been captured by the RSS. Dharmendra Pradhan never ran the education ministry. The man and organisation that run the ministry is called the RSS.

"They (students) have to buy this nonsensical history that RSS fantasises about. Pradhan is the symbol. Your real enemy is the RSS. They are the people who want you to be andhbhakts," Gandhi said.

Gandhi said he was "very excited" and "reassured" by the student protests over the NEET paper leak issue and described them as an expression of the youth.

He said, "I was very excited, reassured by what the future of this country did on our streets. This was not anger, not violence, not hatred; this was an expression, deep expressions of the youth of this country, of the future generation of this country."