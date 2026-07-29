Harjinder's record lifts, Gulveer's historic run add silver sheen to India's campaign

Harjinder, standing just 5ft 3in, produced the performance of her career to claim silver in the women's 69kg category. The 29-year-old rewrote the Commonwealth Games record twice each in both the snatch and clean and jerk, upgrading the bronze she had won in the 71kg category at Birmingham four years ago and delivering India's seventh weightlifting medal of the Games.

India are currently placed ninth in the medal standings with two gold, seven silver and three bronze medals, taking their overall tally to 12.