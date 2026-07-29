Curfew extended indefinitely in parts of Nepal bordering India, PM Shah expresses grief over violence

The restrictions in the district were first imposed on Monday after communal violence erupted on Sunday in the Kaptangunj area.

One person was killed and more than a dozen people, including security personnel, were injured when police opened fire to disperse clashing groups after a dispute during celebrations by two religious communities, police said.

Expressing grief over the violence, Prime Minister Balendra Shah in a social media post on Tuesday pledged justice for the bereaved family, compensation for those affected and action to bring those responsible to justice.