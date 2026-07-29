DVAC probe begins against Senthilbalaji and TASMAC malpractices, searches are on at 41 locations

As part of the investigation, DVAC officials carried out simultaneous searches at 41 locations across the State, including 14 premises in Chennai and neighbouring districts.

Officials confirmed the registration of the case but did not provide further details on the allegations or the evidence gathered.

In Karur district, searches were conducted at Senthil Balaji's residence in Rameshwarapatti, the house of his assistant Subramani in Murthy Palayam, the residence of Karur DMK East Union Secretary Bhaskar in Koyampalli, and the homes of Ramesh and Karthik in Kothai Nagar. Officials also searched the TASMAC regional office at Thozhilpettai.

According to the DVAC, the investigation centres on allegations that Senthil Balaji and the other accused amassed assets disproportionate to their known sources of income. The case also includes distillery companies that are alleged to have been linked to the suspected irregularities.