Jordan intercepts Iranian missiles as US, Saudi Arabia launch strikes against militias in Iraq

“US and Saudi fighter aircraft struck multiple terrorist logistics and weapons sites across eastern Iraq in a strong response to over 30 IRGC-directed aerial drone attacks in the last 72 hours,” US Central Command said, using an acronym for Iran's paramilitary Revolutionary Guard.

It said the Revolutionary Guard “and its terrorist proxies must cease these attacks to avoid further US military response.”

The Saudi Defence Ministry acknowledged the strikes in a post on social media, warning that “the Kingdom emphasises that it does not seek escalation but will respond to any aggression it faces.”

The Popular Mobilisation Forces, a coalition of primarily Shiite, Iran-backed armed groups that is officially under the command of the Iraqi military, said in a statement that US-Saudi attacks on several of its sites had “resulted in the martyrdom of a number of personnel and injuries to others, as well as material damage to several buildings and properties.” It did not specify the number of casualties.

The groups making up the PMF joined in the fight against the Islamic State group after it seized large sections of Iraq in 2014.

In 2016, the Iraqi government designated PMF as an “independent military formation” within the Iraqi armed forces, but in practice the member militias have continued to operate with significant autonomy. Some of them have launched attacks on US facilities.

Saudi Arabia said Tuesday that it shot down drones fired by Iran-backed militias in Iraq for a second day, while Iran-backed Houthi rebels in Yemen claimed to have forced a Saudi oil tanker to turn around as part of their announced blockade of the kingdom.