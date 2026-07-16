Tamil Nadu: Palani temple land registration case transferred to CB-CID

On Wednesday (July 15), the Madurai HC Bench declared the registration of a 1.40-acre property worth Rs 100 crore belonging to the Palani mutt to private individuals at a much lesser rate invalid.

According to officials, persons claiming to be trust administrators, identified as Murugadas and Thirupugazh, illegally sold the land to two individuals and registered the documents. A sub-registrar, Justin Manikandan, who registered the property, was suspended by the government.