Tamil Nadu: Palani temple land registration case transferred to CB-CID

CHENNAI: Tamil Nadu Director General of Police Mahesh Kumar Aggarwal on Wednesday (July 15) ordered the transfer of the Palani temple land irregularity case to the Crime Branch-CID.
On Wednesday (July 15), the Madurai HC Bench declared the registration of a 1.40-acre property worth Rs 100 crore belonging to the Palani mutt to private individuals at a much lesser rate invalid.
According to officials, persons claiming to be trust administrators, identified as Murugadas and Thirupugazh, illegally sold the land to two individuals and registered the documents. A sub-registrar, Justin Manikandan, who registered the property, was suspended by the government.
Complaints also alleged that the land was undervalued by Rs 2 crore during registration to facilitate the fraud.
A police case has been registered against the sub-registrar and others. Officials said the CB-CID will take custody of the case documents and begin the investigation soon.
Meanwhile, the Chennai Police's cyber crime wing has booked three persons for defamatory remarks on social media against Tamil Nadu Hindu Religious and Charitable Endowments Minister S Ramesh, linking him to the land registration.