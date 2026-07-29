Supreme Court grants bail to 2 Indian Mujahideen 'operatives', says continued incarceration violates right to liberty

A bench of Justices Vikram Nath and Sandeep Mehta noted that the petitioners -- Mohd Saquib Ansari and Waqar Azhar -- were incarcerated in connection with a terror case lodged in Delhi for nearly 12 years with no prospect of an early conclusion of the trial.

"The progress of the trial has been extremely slow and there appears to be no prospect of the trial being concluded in the near future," the bench said in its July 27 order.

It also noted that one of the co-accused was already enlarged on bail.

The top court passed the order on separate pleas filed by Ansari and Azhar challenging an April order of the Delhi High Court that had refused to grant them bail in the case registered by the Special Cell of Delhi Police in November 2011.