What are the top headlines of today, July 07, 2026 ?

1) One killed, 7 injured, another 7 missing in Wayanad landslides: Kerala CM

Kerala Chief Minister V D Satheesan on Tuesday said that one person was killed, seven were injured, and seven others are missing in the landslide at Kalladi in this district.

2) 2008 Ahmedabad serial blasts: HC upholds death sentence for 38 IM operatives, life term for 11

The Gujarat High Court on Tuesday upheld a special court order that pronounced death sentences for 38 operatives of the terror outfit Indian Mujahideen (IM) and life imprisonment for 11 others in the 2008 Ahmedabad serial blasts, which claimed 56 lives.

3) SC pulls up DMK, says court can't regulate Tamil Nadu CM Vijay's visits

The principal opposition party DMK was continuing its efforts to stop TVK president and Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay from visiting Karur to meet the families of those who died in the stampede during Vijay’s rally, alleged Energy Resources and Law Minister R Nirmalkumar on Tuesday (July 7).

4) Wayanad tunnel site landslide man-made, caused by unscientific dumping of earth: Minister Siddique

Kerala Minister T Siddique on Tuesday said the incident at the Kalladi tunnel project site was not a natural landslide but a "man-made landslide" caused by the unscientific dumping of excavated earth.

5) Senthilbalaji seeks anticipatory bail in alleged Rs 35 Crore horse-trading case

Former minister V Senthilbalaji has moved the Madras High Court seeking anticipatory bail in the alleged Rs 35-crore horse-trading case, contending that the allegations against him are politically motivated and unsupported by any direct evidence.

6) 9 policemen killed in terrorist attack in Pakistan’s Balochistan

At least nine policemen were killed in a terrorist attack at a police post in Pakistan's Balochistan province, officials said on Tuesday.

7) Explosions rock Damascus, wounding 18, as French President Macron visits Syria

Explosions rocked Damascus on Tuesday as France's president met with his Syrian counterpart in a landmark visit, wounding at least 18 people, Syria's Interior Ministry said.

8) India, Indonesia expand defence ties; New Delhi to supply BrahMos missiles

Prime Minister Narendra Modi was on Tuesday conferred with Indonesia's highest honour 'Bintang Adipurna of the Republic of Indonesia' medal for his role in strengthening the ties between both the countries.

9) Tamil Nadu signs MoU with Hitachi for Rs 1,000-crore expansion projects

The Tamil Nadu government on Tuesday signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Hitachi Group for expansion projects worth Rs 1,000 crore in the technology, innovation and energy sectors.

10) Delhi HC orders unblocking of CJP's X handle, account back online in India

The Delhi High Court ordered the restoration of the Cockroach Janta Party's X handle on Tuesday after the Centre informed it that the account was withheld to prevent "chaos" ahead of the NEET re-test and that there would be no difficulty revoking it now.

11) Day 18 of CJP protest: Wangchuk's fast enters 10th day; Dipke hails HC order on outfit's X handle

The Cockroach Janta Party's protest at Jantar Mantar demanding Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan's resignation and government accountability over alleged examination irregularities entered its 18th day on Tuesday, while activist Sonam Wangchuk completed the 10th day of his indefinite hunger strike.

12) Sri Lanka orders probe as prison riot toll rises to 27

The death toll in the Negombo prison riots rose to 27 on Tuesday as authorities said the situation had been brought under control.

13) NCERT releases revised Class 8 Social Science textbook, rewrites controversial chapter on judiciary

Months after it stoked a controversy for allegedly defaming the judiciary, the NCERT has released a revised Class 8 Social Science textbook dropping the disputed portions.