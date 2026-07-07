Wayanad tunnel site landslide man-made, caused by unscientific dumping of earth: Minister Siddique

Addressing reporters, Siddique said six persons injured in the incident -- Kiran Kumar, Dileep, Suraj Yadav, Sanjay Thakur, Rajneesh and Tanmay Ghosh -- were admitted to WIMS Hospital, and all of them were in stable condition.

"This is not a natural landslide. It is a man-made landslide. It happened due to the unscientific dumping of excavated earth," he said.

The minister said concerns over the manner in which excavated earth was being dumped at the site had been raised earlier after heavy rains in Wayanad.

Directions had been issued to assess the situation, remove the accumulated earth and stop work if required, he said.

"The government will examine why this happened and why the earlier directions were not followed," Siddique said.