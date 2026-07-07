Sri Lanka orders probe as prison riot toll rises to 27

A number of foreign inmates were among around 700 prisoners evacuated safely during the violence, while the government announced a three-member probe headed by a retired Supreme Court judge to investigate the incident and recommend measures to prevent a recurrence.

Prisons spokesman A C Gajanayake said the clashes, which began between two groups of inmates on Sunday, escalated into an attempted jailbreak on Monday. The inmates attacked jail officials while breakfast was being served.

Seven prison officials and 19 inmates were killed in a gunfire that followed, while several were injured. The death toll rose by one on Tuesday morning to 27, Gajanayake said.

More than 100 inmates and prison officials were admitted to Negombo Hospital, with some later transferred to the National Hospital in Colombo. At least 10 of them underwent emergency surgeries, health officials said.