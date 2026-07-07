Tamil Nadu signs MoU with Hitachi for Rs 1,000-crore expansion projects

CHENNAI: The Tamil Nadu government on Tuesday signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Hitachi Group for expansion projects worth Rs 1,000 crore in the technology, innovation and energy sectors.
The MoU was signed in the presence of Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay at the Secretariat.
In a statement, the government said the proposed investment is expected to generate around 1,000 employment opportunities over the next three to five years.
Hitachi already operates a Centre for Technology and Innovation at Porur, Chennai and an energy generation facility in Chengalpattu district. Under the new agreement, the company will expand operations at both facilities with an investment of Rs 1,000 crore.
The government said the expansion would further strengthen Tamil Nadu's position as a preferred destination for high-technology and advanced manufacturing investments while creating skilled employment opportunities.
Industries Minister S Keerthana, Chief Secretary M Saikumar, Additional Chief Secretary for Industries S Vijayakumar and senior officials participated in the MoU signing ceremony.