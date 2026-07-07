Tamil Nadu signs MoU with Hitachi for Rs 1,000-crore expansion projects

The MoU was signed in the presence of Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay at the Secretariat.

In a statement, the government said the proposed investment is expected to generate around 1,000 employment opportunities over the next three to five years.

Hitachi already operates a Centre for Technology and Innovation at Porur, Chennai and an energy generation facility in Chengalpattu district. Under the new agreement, the company will expand operations at both facilities with an investment of Rs 1,000 crore.