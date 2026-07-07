9 policemen killed in terrorist attack in Pakistan’s Balochistan

The incident took place on Monday night at the police post in Ziarat district's Mangi Dam area.

Ziarat Deputy Commissioner Abdul Qudoos Achakzai confirmed that nine policemen were killed and further added that five remain missing, Dawn newspaper reported.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif condemned the attack and paid tribute to those killed, state broadcaster PTV reported.

Additional personnel have been dispatched to the area, and an operation to recover the missing police officials is underway, Achakzai said.