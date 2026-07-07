Day 18 of CJP protest: Wangchuk's fast enters 10th day; Dipke hails HC order on outfit's X handle

In a post on X, Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) founder Abhijeet Dipke said Wangchuk had lost more than 6 kilograms since beginning his fast and that his blood pressure remained "quite low".

"When will the government wake up?" Dipke asked.

Meanwhile, a delegation of the Samyukta Kisan Morcha (SKM) visited the protest site at Jantar Mantar to express solidarity with the agitation. The farmers' body reiterated its support for the protesters' demands, including the resignation of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan, scrapping of the National Testing Agency (NTA), compensation to families of students who allegedly died by suicide and action against those responsible for alleged examination irregularities.

The delegation comprised leaders from several SKM constituent organisations, including Hannan Mollah, P Krishnaprasad and others.

Meanwhile, the Delhi High Court ordered restoration of the CJP's original X handle, which had been withheld in May.