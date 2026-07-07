Day 18 of CJP protest: Wangchuk's fast enters 10th day; Dipke hails HC order on outfit's X handle

NEW DELHI: The Cockroach Janta Party's protest at Jantar Mantar demanding Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan's resignation and government accountability over alleged examination irregularities entered its 18th day on Tuesday, while activist Sonam Wangchuk completed the 10th day of his indefinite hunger strike.
In a post on X, Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) founder Abhijeet Dipke said Wangchuk had lost more than 6 kilograms since beginning his fast and that his blood pressure remained "quite low".
"When will the government wake up?" Dipke asked.
Meanwhile, a delegation of the Samyukta Kisan Morcha (SKM) visited the protest site at Jantar Mantar to express solidarity with the agitation. The farmers' body reiterated its support for the protesters' demands, including the resignation of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan, scrapping of the National Testing Agency (NTA), compensation to families of students who allegedly died by suicide and action against those responsible for alleged examination irregularities.
The delegation comprised leaders from several SKM constituent organisations, including Hannan Mollah, P Krishnaprasad and others.
Meanwhile, the Delhi High Court ordered restoration of the CJP's original X handle, which had been withheld in May.
Justice Swarana Kanta Sharma passed the order after the Centre informed the court that the blocking order had been revoked since the June 21 NEET re-test, over which the action had been taken, was already over.
Reacting to the order, Dipke described it as "a big win" for the CJP, the movement, free speech and digital rights.
"We will continue to raise the youth's voice both online and offline," he said in a post on X.
In another post, Dipke thanked senior advocate Akhil Sibal, advocate Vrinda Grover and advocate Nakul Gandhi for helping the organisation secure the order.
"This is a big victory for free speech," he said.
The CJP's original X handle was withheld in India on May 21. The group subsequently resumed its activities through a new X handle while pursuing legal remedies against the blocking order.
Meanwhile, members of CPI(ML) Liberation-affiliated All India Students' Association (AISA) -- Neha, Manish, Hrishikesh, Deepak Kumar Verma and Aameen -- continued their indefinite hunger strike on a separate stage at the protest site.
The CJP has been demanding Pradhan's resignation, alleging that repeated examination irregularities and paper leaks have devastated the lives of students and their families.
The National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test (NEET) for admission to medical colleges, held on May 3, was cancelled amid allegations of a paper leak. A re-test was held on June 21.
The CJP protest began on June 20 over alleged irregularities in the country's examination system and has since drawn support from several political leaders, activists and civil society members.