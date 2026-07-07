DMK continuing attempts to stop CM Vijay from visiting Karur: Minister R Nirmalkumar

His comments came in the backdrop of DMK organising secretary RS Bharathi’s petition in the Supreme Court, urging the court to stop Chief Minister Vijay and his Cabinet colleagues from visiting the families, citing apprehension that the witnesses in the stampede that is being probed by the CBI could be influenced.

The petition was, however, dismissed by the apex court on Tuesday (July 7). Referring to the petition filed by the DMK, Nirmalkumar alleged that the then DMK government made repeated attempts to prevent TVK leaders from visiting the spot. However, Chief Minister Vijay was determined to meet the affected people, including the families of the deceased and those injured in the stampede, despite such obstacles, he said.