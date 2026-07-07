NCERT releases revised Class 8 Social Science textbook, rewrites controversial chapter on judiciary

Also excised is the section titled "Corruption in the judiciary", which had cited former Chief Justice of India B R Gavai as acknowledging instances of "corruption and misconduct" within the judicial system.

In February, a controversy broke out over the National Council of Educational Research and Training's (NCERT) Class 8 Social Science textbook, which included a section on "Corruption in the judiciary" in a chapter.

After the Supreme Court's intervention, the physical and digital copies of the textbook were withdrawn and the NCERT issued an apology.

The top court imposed a "complete blanket ban" on any further publication, reprinting or digital dissemination of the said textbook, saying it contained "offending" content on corruption in the judiciary.

The revised textbook states in its acknowledgements that it has been published pursuant to the review process undertaken "in compliance with the directions of the Hon'ble Supreme Court of India" in suo motu writ petition (civil) no. 1/2026.

It adds that Chapter 4, "The Role of the Judiciary in Society", was "rewritten" by an expert committee constituted by the Union Ministry of Education following the directions of the apex court through an order dated March 16.

The withdrawn textbook listed 51 members as part of its development team. The revised edition lists 48, with the names of Michel Danino, Suparna Diwakar and Alok Prasanna Kumar, the three people who were initially held responsible for the chapter, dropped.