2008 Ahmedabad serial blasts: Gujarat HC upholds death sentence for 38 IM operatives, life term for 11

On July 26, 2008, a series of 21 bomb blasts ripped through different areas of Ahmedabad in a span of 70 minutes, killing 56 persons and leaving more than 200 others injured. Explosions also struck hospitals in the city as blast victims from other places were being rushed in for treatment — marking the first time medical facilities were targeted in such an attack.

Seventy-eight persons were put on trial before the special court, and of them, 49 were convicted in February 2022. The trial was conducted after merging 35 different police cases, 20 FIRs lodged in Ahmedabad for 21 blasts and 15 in Surat city, where the terrorists had placed bombs, but they did not detonate.

The special court in February 2022 sentenced 38 IM members to death and 11 others to life imprisonment.

Among those convicted were former SIMI leader Safdar Nagori and his associates from 11 states, including Gujarat, Madhya Pradesh, Kerala and Uttar Pradesh.

All the persons convicted by the lower court had challenged the order in the High Court. The state government had approached the HC for confirmation of sentences to the convicts.

Special public prosecutor Amit Patel said the government had placed all the evidence against the convicts before the high court during the trial.

The HC heard the case extensively for more than one and a half years, and from February this year, the case was heard on a day-to-day basis, he said.