Delhi HC orders unblocking of CJP's X handle, account back online in India

"Several posts would have created chaos among the students and their parents. Of course, now the examination is over," he said.

Stating that there would be no difficulty if directions were issued for revoking the blocking order at this stage, SG Mehta added, "I would only request everyone to be a little more circumspect considering the students."

Justice Sharma said, "Since NEET is already over, the primary concern is no longer of any relevance. In these circumstances, the order is revoked. The petition is allowed."

In the petition, Dipke, who was represented by senior advocate Akhil Sibal, had said that the CJP's account was a satire, which was protected under Article 19(1)(a) of the Constitution. If there was any offending content, the authorities could have specifically blocked that instead of taking a "disproportionate" action.

The plea had asserted that the blocking was in complete violation of the principles of natural justice, as well as the procedural safeguards under Section 69A of the Information Technology (IT) Act, because the authorities acted without prior notice or providing any reasons to the petitioner.

On May 29, the high court had refused to order the restoration of the CJP's handle, but asked a review committee under the IT Rules to examine the issue and take a decision before July 7.