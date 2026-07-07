Senthilbalaji seeks anticipatory bail in alleged Rs 35 Crore horse-trading case

CHENNAI: Former minister V Senthilbalaji has moved the Madras High Court seeking anticipatory bail in the alleged Rs 35-crore horse-trading case, contending that the allegations against him are politically motivated and unsupported by any direct evidence.
The case arose from a complaint lodged by TVK MLA N Elaiyaraja, representing the Uthangarai Assembly constituency in Krishnagiri district, before the Chennai Police Commissioner on June 29.
He alleged that he was offered Rs 35 crore to vote against the Speaker during a proposed resolution in the Tamil Nadu Legislative Assembly.
According to the complaint, Thirunavukkarasu, who claimed to run a survey firm named Indian Political Democratic Strategies (IPDS), contacted the MLA, stating that he was acting on behalf of “some people from an important party.”
Ilaiyaraja further alleged that after he rejected the offer and disconnected the call, Thirunavukkarasu contacted him again, repeated the proposal, and threatened him and his family with consequences if the conversation was disclosed.
According to the prosecution, the investigation revealed that Thirunavukkarasu had allegedly contacted Ilayaraja at the instance of former minister V Senthilbalaji and Ashok Kumar.
Based on the complaint, the Triplicane police registered a case under Sections 8 and 12 of the Prevention of Corruption Act, 1988, and Sections 61(2)(a) and 351(3) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).
During the course of the investigation, Senthilbalaji was arrayed as an accused, following which he approached the Madras High Court seeking anticipatory bail.
In his anticipatory bail plea, V Senthilbalaji submitted that there is no call detail record, WhatsApp communication, voice record, message, tower location, CCTV footage, bank transaction, money trail, document, electronic record, recovery, or independent witness linking him to the alleged Rs 35-crore offer or the alleged threat.
Further He contended that, in the absence of any objective material connecting him to the allegations, his arrest would amount to arresting him first and searching for evidence later.
He further submitted that the FIRs were politically motivated and instituted solely on account of political vendetta. He stated that, based on those FIRs, which were treated as the predicate offences, the Enforcement Directorate registered an ECIR and subsequently filed a complaint before the competent court.
The anticipatory bail petition will be taken up for hearing by Justice GK Ilanthiraiyan on July 8, Wednesday.