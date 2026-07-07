Senthilbalaji seeks anticipatory bail in alleged Rs 35 Crore horse-trading case

The case arose from a complaint lodged by TVK MLA N Elaiyaraja, representing the Uthangarai Assembly constituency in Krishnagiri district, before the Chennai Police Commissioner on June 29.

He alleged that he was offered Rs 35 crore to vote against the Speaker during a proposed resolution in the Tamil Nadu Legislative Assembly.

According to the complaint, Thirunavukkarasu, who claimed to run a survey firm named Indian Political Democratic Strategies (IPDS), contacted the MLA, stating that he was acting on behalf of “some people from an important party.”

Ilaiyaraja further alleged that after he rejected the offer and disconnected the call, Thirunavukkarasu contacted him again, repeated the proposal, and threatened him and his family with consequences if the conversation was disclosed.