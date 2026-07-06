What are the top headlines of today, July 06, 2026 ?

1) DMK hits out at TN govt over removal of Stalin's name from desalination project plaque

Hours before Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay was to review the ongoing works at the Nemmeli desalination plant, a major controversy broke out after the principal opposition party, the DMK, alleged that the plaque with its president and former chief minister MK Stalin was covered up by officials at the behest of the ruling TVK.

2) Russian missile, drone attack on Ukraine's capital kills at least 11

Russia launched waves of missiles and drones at Kyiv early Monday, killing at least 11 people in an attack that exposed widening gaps in Ukraine's air defences, local authorities said.

3) China launches strategic missile from nuclear submarine in Pacific, draws criticism from Japan, Australia

China on Monday successfully test-fired a long-range strategic missile from one of its nuclear-powered submarines in the Pacific Ocean, drawing sharp reactions from Japan and Australia.

4) Sri Lanka prison clash: Death toll rises to 25

The death toll in the violent unrest at a prison in Sri Lanka's western coastal town of Negombo has risen to 25, authorities said on Monday.

5) Pahalgam terror attack: LeT chief Hafiz Saeed named as accused in supplementary chargesheet

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Monday named Lashkar-e-Taiba chief Hafiz Saeed as an accused in its supplementary chargesheet on the Pahalgam terror attack.

6) Sexual assault, thrown into water alive: Autopsy reveals violent end of Bengal girl found in pond

Head injuries, sexual assault and being thrown into water alive were indicated in the preliminary post-mortem report of the 11-year-old girl whose body was found stuffed in a sack and fished out of a pond around 25 km from Kolkata.

7) Monsoon mayhem: 3 die in Pune; expressway becomes 'slowway', 'Missing Link' fails 1st rain test

Three people died in rain-related incidents as relentless showers across the Mumbai-Pune region significantly disrupted transport networks, including the expressway between the two key cities and train services, and crippled normal life on Monday.

8) Satluj' dropped from OTT: Parties and SGPC slam 'censorship', Dosanjh says bound to happen

Only days after release, Diljit Dosanjh starrer 'Satluj' has been taken down from the OTT platform Zee5.

9) India secure 20 medals, including 4 gold at U-20 Asian Wrestling Championships

Indian wrestlers finished with an impressive haul of 20 medals, including four gold, seven silver and nine bronze at the Under-20 Asian Wrestling Championships here.

10) Religious freedom no excuse to hurt others' faith: HC quashes man's job offer for social media posts

A person has the right to profess his religion, but that cannot be construed as permission to hurt others' faith, the Calcutta High Court has observed while setting aside a man's appointment as an assistant professor at a college here over his social media posts.

11) Grand Chess tour: Praggnaandhaa ends tied third, Gukesh sixth; Alireza wins

Grandmaster R Praggnanandhaa bounced back with a decent effort on the final day to finish tied third in the Croatian leg of the Grand chess tour here on Monday.

12) FIFA lifts US star striker Balogun's red card suspension after Trump calls Infantino; UEFA says decision 'incomprehensible'

European soccer body UEFA criticized FIFA for an “incomprehensible and unjustifiable decision” to let United States forward Folarin Balogun play at the World Cup against Belgium on Monday (July 6) despite a red card in his previous game.

13) WhatsApp gets more time to reply to username notice, assures no India rollout till talks end

Meta-owned WhatsApp has been granted more time to submit its response on the contentious 'username' feature and assured the government that it will not roll it out in India until discussions are complete, according to sources.