Russian missile and drone attack on Ukraine's capital kills at least 7

Another 24 were wounded, said Tymur Tkachenko, head of Kyiv's City Military Administration in a post on Telegram.

A residential building in the Podilskyi district partially collapsed, he said. In the Darnytsia district, several multistory buildings were damaged and people were believed to be trapped under the rubble.

“These are residential buildings. Places where people slept and lived their ordinary lives,” he said.