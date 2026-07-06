Religious freedom no excuse to hurt others' faith: HC quashes man's job offer for social media posts

This came on the plea of the Ramkrishna Mission College in West Bengal's Narendrapur against a single bench's September 4, 2025, order, directing the institute to appoint Tamal Dasgupta as an assistant professor of English.

A division bench led by Justice Debangsu Basak and also comprising Justice Md. Shabbar Rashidi held the candidate's social media posts had the potential of hurting the sentiments of the followers of other religions.

Noting that Dasgupta expressed strong views about religions other than that of his own, it held the candidate's contention that his fundamental right of freedom of speech and to practice religion were affected by the college's decision to refuse him appointment cannot be accepted.

The court also noted that Dasgupta had made social media posts prior to the West Bengal College Service Commission's recommendation for his recruitment to the position, expressing strong views on religions, the conduct of the Ramkrishna Mission of which the college is a part, and the monks of the order.