Monsoon mayhem: 3 die in Pune; expressway becomes 'slowway', 'Missing Link' fails 1st rain test

Maharashtra Disaster Management Minister Girish Mahajan said 13 people have died in the last three to four days in rain-related incidents. A 'red' alert for heavy rains has been sounded for the next two days, he added.

A fireman was injured while clearing a massive uprooted tree, and, in separate incidents, a large billboard and two walls collapsed in Thane city, officials said.

In neighbouring Palghar, strong winds blew away the tin-roofed sheds and uprooted trees in a residential school, they said, adding that all 350 students at the establishment were safe.

Train services on the busy Mumbai-Pune route were suspended early Monday after heavy rains triggered landslides in the Karjat-Lonavala Bhor Ghat section, officials said.

The Central Railway suspended local train services between Karjat and Khopoli in Raigad district after heavy rains washed away the ballast (gravel bed supporting the tracks) between Lowjee and Dolavli stations, they said.

Some parts of Palghar district recorded nearly 300 mm of rainfall in just two hours, worsening the situation by 9 am.

Heavy rains and severe waterlogging paralysed Western Railway (WR) operations, leaving more than 20 long-distance trains stranded across various stations in Mumbai and south Gujarat, as per officials.

More than 40 services were impacted, with at least eight trains rescheduled, 10 cancelled, and several others diverted or short-terminated due to heavy rain, waterlogging and a landslide, a WR spokesperson said.

Five flights arriving at the Mumbai airport were diverted to other facilities till 3:30pm on Monday due to bad weather in the metropolis, officials said.

In a statement, the Mumbai International Airport said IndiGo flights 6E 595 (Raipur - Mumbai) and 6E 1340 (Singapore - Mumbai) were diverted to Hyderabad, while Akasa Air QP 1110 (Delhi - Mumbai) was diverted to Ahmedabad.