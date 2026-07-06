UEFA says decision by FIFA to let U.S. forward play at World Cup is "incomprehensible"

UEFA said in a statement FIFA “crossed a red line” with its decision not to enforce Balogun's mandatory one-game ban, after the world soccer body came under pressure from U.S. President Donald Trump.

FIFA's ruling Sunday to defer Balogun's ban for one year of probation shockingly deviated from soccer's traditional rule of law and drew stinging criticism globally including from former World Cup stars and coaches at this tournament.

“It's a bad, bad, bad, bad, bad decision that will hurt the World Cup,” Norway coach Norway coach Ståle Solbakken said Sunday after his team beat Brazil to reach the quarterfinals.