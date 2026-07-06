Sri Lanka prison clash: Death toll rises to 25

A clash erupted on Sunday between two rival groups of inmates in the over-capacity prison. Clash erupted again on Monday as rioting inmates had grabbed prison guns.

Nineteen people have been killed and over 100 injured as a result of the clashes and subsequent disturbances within the prison, authorities were quoted as saying by the Hiru News.

Preliminary findings have revealed that the violence is believed to have erupted between a group allegedly supporting drug trafficking activities within the prison and another group opposed to such activities.