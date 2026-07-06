India secure 20 medals, including 4 gold at U-20 Asian Wrestling C'ships

India ensured consistent podium finishes across multiple weight divisions throughout the championship, securing top-three overall team rankings in both women's wrestling and men's freestyle.

In women's wrestling, India finished second on the podium with 184 points, falling just short of champions China (189 points) while outclassing third-placed Japan (142 points).

The Indian men's freestyle team finished third overall in the team standings with 152 points, behind winners Kazakhstan (170) and runners-up Iran (164).

Leading the Indian charge in the women's division were Parveen (50kg), Muskan (53kg), and Kajal (76kg), who all clinched gold medals in their respective weight classes.