China launches strategic missile from nuclear submarine in Pacific, draws criticism from Japan, Australia

The Chinese People's Liberation Army (PLA) Navy said that one of its nuclear submarines successfully launched a strategic missile carrying a dummy warhead toward the relevant high seas of the Pacific Ocean at 12:01 pm, state-run Xinhua news agency reported.

The missile landed precisely within the designated waters, the report said.

The test launch is a routine arrangement of the annual training of the PLA Navy, the Navy said, adding that the Chinese side has already notified relevant countries in advance.