Desal plant plaque with Stalin’s name removed ahead of CM Vijay’s visit, alleges DMK; MW board denies

DMK alleges attempt to erase Dravidian model government's achievements

At the heart of the latest episode of battle between the ruling TVK and principal opposition DMK is the Nemmeli desalination plant. The Rs 1,516-crore phase project, which aims to add 150 million litres per day (MLD) capacity, was launched by Stalin in February 2024 when he was the chief minister. The project was proposed to provide drinking water to around nine lakh residents in Chennai's southern suburbs and the IT corridor.

Taking strong exception to the erasure of Stalin’s name from the massive plaque at the entrance of the plant, the DMK said it was yet another instance of the TVK trying to erase the achievements of the Dravidian model government and replacing it with the TVK "sticker". This, the party said, was an act of “fear and incompetence”.

"Isn't it shameful for the TVK Vijay government to remove the plaque just to paste your own sticker on the Dravidian Model government's desalination plant project that is near completion," it said in a social media post.