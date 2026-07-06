Desal plant plaque with Stalin’s name removed ahead of CM Vijay’s visit, alleges DMK; MW board denies

CHENNAI: Hours before Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay was to review the ongoing works at the Nemmeli desalination plant, a major controversy broke out after the principal opposition party, the DMK, alleged that the plaque with its president and former chief minister MK Stalin was covered up by officials at the behest of the ruling TVK.
After the issue sparked a political row, the Chennai Metro Water Supply and Sewerage Board (CMWSSB) denied the allegations, claiming that the plaque with Stalin’s name was covered due to safety concerns and added that it would be restored once works are over.
At the heart of the latest episode of battle between the ruling TVK and principal opposition DMK is the Nemmeli desalination plant. The Rs 1,516-crore phase project, which aims to add 150 million litres per day (MLD) capacity, was launched by Stalin in February 2024 when he was the chief minister. The project was proposed to provide drinking water to around nine lakh residents in Chennai's southern suburbs and the IT corridor.
Taking strong exception to the erasure of Stalin’s name from the massive plaque at the entrance of the plant, the DMK said it was yet another instance of the TVK trying to erase the achievements of the Dravidian model government and replacing it with the TVK "sticker". This, the party said, was an act of “fear and incompetence”.
"Isn't it shameful for the TVK Vijay government to remove the plaque just to paste your own sticker on the Dravidian Model government's desalination plant project that is near completion," it said in a social media post.
However, the Metro Water issued a clarification, claiming that it took the step due to concerns over the plaque’s structural safety. According to the board, the plaque was situated very close to the main road, due to which it faced intense and continuous vibrations due to vehicles passing by.
On June 28, these heavy vibrations caused several stones from the top portion of the plaque to fall. A subsequent safety inspection revealed that the bottom structural stones had also reached a loosened stage. To safeguard the plaque and prevent any untoward incident, the officials safely dismantled the loose stones and placed them in secure storage on June 30, it said.
The board is currently carrying out repair works on the culvert portion to strengthen its structure. To counter future traffic vibrations, the engineering team is planning to secure the stones using additional heavy screws, it added.
The works will be over by July 20 and the plaque will be restored to the original form, it added.