Diljit Dosanjh starrer 'Satluj' taken down days after OTT release

The OTT platform published an official statement on its Instagram handle, saying that although they have decided to ‘pause’ the drama in India, they ‘firmly stand by the film’.

They further informed that they have taken the decision keeping in view the ‘current developments’.

Expressing their gratitude to the audience for an overwhelming response, the statement read, "The response to Satluj since its release has been truly overwhelming. We are deeply grateful to every viewer who chose to subscribe, watch and champion the film. Your love and support have meant a great deal to us and to everyone who brought this story to life.”