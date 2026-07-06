Grand Chess tour: Praggnaandhaa ends tied third, Gukesh sixth; Alireza wins

It led to a tie-break finale wherein the first two games ended in draws and after that the Frenchman drew with Abdusattorov in the

Armageddon to be crowned the champion as he only needed a draw as black.

German Keymer scored 20 points in all, 1.5 points clear of reigning world champion Gukesh, who finished sixth.

Dutch Grandmaster Anish Giri ended seventh on 17 points while Deac Bogdan Daniel was declared eighth on 15.

Holland’s Jorden Van Foreest came ninth in the 10- player field scoring 12.5, while local star Ivan Saric came 10th with just seven points in his kitty.