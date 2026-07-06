Sexual assault, thrown into water alive: Autopsy reveals violent end of Bengal girl found in pond

The girl went missing on Saturday after she left her home in South 24 Parganas' Baruipur to buy a birthday gift for a friend. Her family lodged a missing complaint with the police, and the body was recovered on Sunday.

Immediately after the recovery, a mob lynched a man suspecting his involvement in the girl's rape and murder.

A senior police officer on Monday said preliminary findings in the post-mortem revealed injury marks in the girl's private parts, besides scratch and bite marks on different areas of her body.